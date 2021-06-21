Liga MX: Club Santos uncovers its preseason matches heading to Apertura 2021

The Santos Laguna team continues with its preseason training at the institution’s facilities, ahead of the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

After confirming the permanence of Guillermo Almada as coach of the club, the Warriors team has announced the rivals to face in the preparation matches for the 2021-2022 season.

“This Monday, June 28, the preseason activities of the Santista First Team will begin, with a view to the 2021 Apertura Tournament, reporting at the Santos Modelo Territory facilities.”

“The Warriors will work during the first days at their headquarters and later, on July 3, they will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, to play their first preparation game against America, on July 4, at Rio Tinto Stadium” .

“After facing the Eagles, a day later the team commanded by Guillermo Almada will move to Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, where they will carry out their next preseason stage, which will conclude on July 17. During this period, the Albiverdes have a contemplated commitment , against the Jaiba Brava, on July 11 “.

“It will be on the 17th of the same month when the lagoon team travels to Guadalajara to close its preparation tour, taking on the Tepatitlán squad on July 18, the same day it will return to the lagoon territory,” the statement said.

