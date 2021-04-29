Liga MX: Club Santos suffers hard loss vs Club Puebla due to injury

The Santos Laguna team continue with their preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 17 of the MX League in local condition against the Puebla Strip, in the Closing tournament 2021.

After losing the commitment to the Tuzos del Pachuca Due to the accumulation of warnings, the offensive midfielder Jesús Isijara will remain off the courts after suffering an injury on the way to the game against the Poblanos.

Through Twitter, the Warriors medical team announced that the Mexican offensive suffered an injury to his right leg that will keep him out of activity for the next two weeks.

“The player Jesús Isijara suffered a grade one injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. An approximate recovery period of two weeks is estimated,” the statement said.

With this, the offensive midfielder Jesús Isijara would be back with Santos Laguna for the league of the Clausura 2021 tournament and will seek the direct pass facing the Puebla Strip on matchday 17 of the MX League.

