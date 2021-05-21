Liga MX: Club Santos meets the capacity allowed in the semifinal against Puebla

The Santos Laguna Club set the example and unlike what happened in the Hidalgo Stadium, where the capacity allowed by the health authorities was exceeded, the Warriors followed the recommendations to the letter.

After what happened in Pachuca, in the semifinal against Cruz Azul, the directors of the Santos Laguna Club and Fox Sports, implemented drone shots in the vicinity of the TSM to demonstrate the capacity that attended the Semifinal.

Also read: Former Liga MX José Saturnino Cardozo already has a new team for the 2021-22 season

“For tonight’s duel in the house of someone else’s pain, the health authorities of the state of Coahuila allowed a capacity of just under 50 percent of the property, the official figure given by the MX League being 13 thousand 132 spectators when TSM Corona has capacity for 29,101 fans ”.

In the same way, the Santos Club used more than 800 elements belonging to private companies to guarantee the health and safety of the attendees. It is expected that for the Vuelta duels at the Azteca Stadium and Cuauhtémoc, the capacity will be respected as dictated by the health authorities.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content