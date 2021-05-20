Liga MX: ‘Club Santos is a great team’, Jesús Isijara’s message prior to the semifinals

Santos Laguna’s team closed with their last training session in preparation for the first leg in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in condition of premises before the Strip of the Puebla.

In a press videoconference at the club’s facilities, winger Jesús Isijara highlighted the greatness that the Warriors have shown when playing the league for the first 90 minutes of the series against the Pueblans.

“It is a big club where he almost always enters the league, for me it is my third league with the Club, in 2018 I was champion here and the next we reached the quarterfinals,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican offensive highlighted that within the squad and the coaching staff analyzed the specific errors against Rayados from Monterrey in the previous round, so that it does not become a factor against him against Puebla.

“Another semifinal with the club, I think we are psyched that it is going to be a great game where we want the positive result to stay here, right now we are going to try to see the negative points we had in the Monterrey game,” he said.

