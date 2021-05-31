Liga MX: Club Santos ‘Ilusiona’ to the fans with the comeback vs Cruz Azul in the second leg

Santos Laguna’s team will seek to achieve the feat of overcoming the disadvantage obtained in home condition in the first leg, when they visit the Aztec stadium to face the Cruz Azul Machine.

After the reception in the CDMX On the part of the fans, the Warriors have done their bit so that the fans of the Lagunera region are excited to put the seventh star on their shield with an emotional video.

Via Twitter, the laguneros released the video where he shows the feats he has done in his history in Mexican soccer, accompanied by the following motivational message for the fans.

“If the rival leaves the skin, we will leave the blood. And if the rival leaves blood, we will leave a piece of finger or something in order to bring joy to our people.” # VaPor7i⭐ # ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/HRFxURpMir – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 30, 2021

“If the rival leaves the skin, we will leave the blood. And if the rival leaves blood, we will leave a piece of finger or something in order to bring joy to our people,” they wrote.

It should be noted that Santos Laguna could not achieve an important advantage in home condition in the first leg and ended with the defeat by the slightest difference against the Cruz Azul Machine.

