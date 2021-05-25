Liga MX: Club Santos ‘heats up’ the final vs Cruz Azul with painful video to the Machine

The Cruz Azul Machine and Santos Laguna will start the fight for the Liga MX title in the present Closing tournament 2021 next Thursday, May 27 at the TSM stadium and on Sunday, May 30 at the Aztec stadium.

A few days away from playing the Mexican soccer championship, the Warriors team led by the coach Guillermo Almada has begun to heat up the confrontation against the celestial in social networks.

Through Twitter, the Lagunera region team broadcast the video of the actions of the game back in the final of the Closing tournament 2008, where they won their third Liga MX title in their history, accompanied by the following message.

It is not the first time we have run into each other! We did a flashback to the 2008 Clausura Final vs. Cruz Azul, where we got our third star. This time we are going for the seven! And we are in # ModoGuerrero⚔️ # VaPor7i⭐ pic.twitter.com/F8wesxKpiG – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 24, 2021

“It is not the first time we met! We did a flashback to the Final of the Clausura 2008 vs Cruz Azul, where we got our third star. This time we are going for the seven! And we are in #ModoGuerrero # VaPor7i”, they wrote.

It should be noted that Santos Laguna will seek to match the brand of the Red Devils of Toluca with the highest number of Liga MX titles in short tournaments with seven in its eleventh final.

