Liga MX: Club Santos fans perform an emotional reception prior to the Vuelta final (VIDEO)

Santos Laguna’s team was pleasantly surprised after landing in CDMX to face the second leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX against the Cruz Azul Machine.

Through the social networks of the medium ‘Basketball court‘, released the video where a group of Warriors fans encourages the players, coaching staff and directors of the Laguneros upon their arrival at the CDMX international airport.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Bryan Angulo would have minutes in the return final against Santos Laguna

“WELCOME THE WARRIORS! A group of @ClubSantos fans greet the team upon their arrival in Mexico City,” they wrote.

WELCOME THE WARRIORS! A group of @ClubSantos fans greet the team upon its arrival in Mexico City. @JLRamirezCANCHA pic.twitter.com/DjhOjX4Bys – CANCHA (@reformacancha) May 29, 2021

It should be noted that Santos Laguna will seek to overcome the disadvantage obtained in the first leg in the TSM stadium, when you visit the Aztec stadium to face the Cruz Azul Machine in the second leg of the final in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

Read also: Ignacio Malcorra could leave the Atlas, Estudiantes de la Plata seeks his signing

We arrived in CDMX in # ModoGuerrero⚔️! Let’s go for victory! # VaPor7i⭐ pic.twitter.com/ZvZMejhtUS – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 29, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Santos Laguna Liga MX Cruz Azul Liguilla