Liga MX: Club Santos ‘excites’ the fans with an emotional video prior to the final

The Santos Laguna team has started with their preparation training sessions, to face the first leg of the final in the present Closing tournament 2021 in local condition before the Cruz Azul Machine.

A few days away from the first 90 minutes of the final series, the Warriors team led by the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada He surprised his loyal fans with an emotional message on social networks.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Álvaro Dávila warns the Machine’s detractors ahead of the final

Through Twitter, the Lagunero team released the video where it shows the moments that the fans lived during the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League against the Puebla Strip accompanied with the following words.

“With discipline, with work and with effort. This is how we conquered the semifinal in Puebla and got the pass to the # Guard1anes2021 Final!”, They wrote.

It should be noted that the Stadium Territory Santos Model It will have a capacity of 70% for the first leg of the final between Santos Laguna and the Cruz Azul Machine to be held this Thursday, May 27.

Read also: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Estadio Azteca will maintain 25% capacity for the second leg