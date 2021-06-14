Liga MX: Club Santos confirms the permanence of Guillermo Almada as coach

After weeks of uncertainty about his future on the bench, Santos Laguna’s team has confirmed the permanence of coach Guillermo Almada for him. Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through their social networks, the Warriors as a whole issued a statement announcing that they have reached a contractual agreement with the Uruguayan strategist to continue leading the team next season.

Read also: Liga MX: Are you going to Atlas? Julián Quiñones’s girlfriend reveals her destiny for the 2021 Apertura (PHOTO)

“The continuity of the process of Guillermo Almada as Technical Director of the First Team, after reaching a common agreement on the contractual terms that were under review,” the statement said.

Statement / Guillermo Almada. #WarriorMode⚔️ – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 14, 2021

It should be noted that coach Guillermo Almada has directed Santos Laguna in 83 official matches in all competitions since 2019, with a balance of 38 victories, 20 draws and 25 defeats, for an effectiveness percentage of more than 50%.

Read also: Atlético San Luis: Negotiations for Adam Bareiro would have fallen

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Santos Laguna Liga MX Apertura 2021