Liga MX: Club Santos announces its first loss towards the Apertura 2021 tournament

After being on the shore to conquer a new Liga MX title in the Closing tournament 2021, Santos Laguna’s team has begun to set up the squad for the following season.

Through Twitter, the Warriors team led by Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada announced that defender Betsiel Hernández is their first casualty for him. Opening tournament 2021.

“The loss of the player Areli Betsiel Hernández Huerta. The defender arrived at the Albiverde institution in the GUARD1ANES 2020 Tournament. We appreciate the effort provided by the Mexican side and we wish him the greatest success in his future projects,” the statement said.

Statement / Betsiel Hernández # ModoGuerrero⚔ – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 12, 2021

It should be noted that the defender Betsiel Hernández participated in two official matches in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League with Santos Laguna as a substitute and will now defend the colors of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.

