Liga MX: Club Santos and its dedication to Matheus Doria upon reaching 100 games with the Warriors

Santos Laguna’s team has returned to training after winning the first leg of the Quarterfinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, facing the return to the Rayados de Monterrey.

Defender Matheus Doria was pleasantly surprised by the Warriors board of directors, after playing his 100th match defending the colors of the Lagunero team and which they have made viral on social networks.

Through Twitter, the team of the Lagunera region spread the image where the Brazilian defender appears on the pitch of the TSM stadium, in the company of the coach Guillermo Almada and the president Dante elizalde with a shirt with the number 100 on the back with his name on it.

“There were 100 games played wearing our colors. You are a #Guerrero, Matheus!”, They wrote.

It should be noted that Santos Laguna will seek to seal his pass to the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, visiting the BBVA stadium to face the Rayados de Monterrey, in the second leg in the Quarterfinals.

