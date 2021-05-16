Liga MX: Club Puebla trolls Atlas with a hint at Chivas

The Puebla Strip has become the first semifinalist in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX, by beating the Rojinegros del Atlas by the slightest difference in the quarterfinal round.

After achieving the pass to the anteroom of the final in the contest by the criterion of the position in the general table for the aggregate of 1-1, the Puebla team has launched a special letter to the Guadalajara squad on social networks.

Read also: Liga MX: Werevertumorro is ‘upset’ after Puebla victory and leaves message to Ormeño

“Puebla and almost all of Guadalajara smiles,” he wrote next to an image with the coat of arms of the Rojinegros del Atlas in blue and white with a tear.

Puebla and almost all of Guadalajara smiles # PartidoAPartido with # LaFranjaQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/Yf9tP3BmYf – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 16, 2021

The Puebla Strip is waiting for its rival in the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament that will come out at the end of the rest of the qualifying rounds in the Quarterfinal round in Liga MX.

Read also: Toluca FC: Diego Rigonato postponed surgery to be with his teammates vs Cruz Azul

SHOUT IT, FRIED: WE ARE IN SEMIFINALS, CHILDREN OF YOUR VERY COOL MOTHEREEEEE! AFTER 12 YEARS, YOU DESERVE IT, WE DESERVE IT, FROM HERE TO WHEREVER! THIS IS THE PUEEEEEBLA, CARAJO! # PartidoAPartido with # LaFranjaQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/bwPSLI77bw – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 16, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Puebla Liga MX Atlas Liguilla