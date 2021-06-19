Liga MX: Club Puebla ‘ties’ to reinforcement from Chilean soccer

The Puebla Strip has not yet made official its reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League but it would have already tied one more for the next tournament after striker Fernando Aristeguieta.

According to David Medrano, Pablo Parra, a Chilean midfielder, will be the second reinforcement of the whole of the Poblana Strip for the next tournament.

“The Chilean Pablo Parra tied as the second reinforcement of Puebla. The first was the Venezuelan Aristeguieta.” Wrote the journalist.

The Chilean Pablo Parra tied as the second reinforcement of Puebla. The first was the Venezuelan Aristeguieta. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) June 18, 2021

Pablo Parra, a 26-year-old midfielder, plays as an offensive midfielder and can play for both wings as a winger.

Parra belongs to the Curicó Unido team and has played for Ñublense, U de Chile and Cobreloa.

