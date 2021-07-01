in Football

Liga MX: Club Puebla throws a hint at Lionel Messi and the fans are excited about his signing

Forward Lionel Messi has begun to capture the eyes of clubs around the world, officially becoming a free player by staying without renewing with him FC Barcelona for the next season.

Before the news, the Strip of Puebla took the opportunity to send a hint to the attacker of the Blaugrana team and the Selection of Argentina with an emotional message through social networks.

Read also: Liga MX: Querétaro ‘ties’ as a reinforcement to Puebla figure for the 2021 Apertura

“Hi @TeamMessi. I sent you DM. We would love to work with you. #LaFranjaQueNosUne,” they wrote.

After this publication, the comments and reactions from the faithful Puebla fans did not wait, showing their illusion of being able to sign striker Lionel Messi to be a reinforcement of the Puebla Strip.

Read also: Mexican National Team presumes its dominance over Panama prior to the Friendly match

Jake Paul donates $ 5,000 to Sarah Alpar who said she couldn’t afford to train

Tilda Swinton responds to criticism of being cast as The Old Woman