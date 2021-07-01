Liga MX: Club Puebla throws a hint at Lionel Messi and the fans are excited about his signing

Forward Lionel Messi has begun to capture the eyes of clubs around the world, officially becoming a free player by staying without renewing with him FC Barcelona for the next season.

Before the news, the Strip of Puebla took the opportunity to send a hint to the attacker of the Blaugrana team and the Selection of Argentina with an emotional message through social networks.

“Hi @TeamMessi. I sent you DM. We would love to work with you. #LaFranjaQueNosUne,” they wrote.

After this publication, the comments and reactions from the faithful Puebla fans did not wait, showing their illusion of being able to sign striker Lionel Messi to be a reinforcement of the Puebla Strip.

This is how I pay a category B voucher, huh? – samantha (@ssmanthaglez) June 30, 2021

Make it possible – Il mago ♂️ (@ PacoPulido15) June 30, 2021

A flea in Puebla – Paola Castillo (@ PaolaCa85928523) June 30, 2021

@ ricardozg00 the first big move of our new manager we started my strip well – #Frames!! (@ThiinMarkm) June 30, 2021

Ah geez – Paola Castillo (@ PaolaCa85928523) June 30, 2021