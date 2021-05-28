Liga MX: Club Puebla takes advantage of the ‘hot sale’ and has its first ‘reinforcement’ for AP21

The Puebla Strip officially announced the permanence of Brazilian defender Lucas Maia, who will continue for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, as he has just signed a contract with the Camoteros until 2024.

Maia arrived at Puebla on a loan from Cancún FC for Guardianes 2021 and after a good time in La Franja, they made the purchase option valid.

“Officer, they saw him here first. @ Lumaia_04 will be Enfranjado until! He looked in the Puebla defense and we took advantage of the hot sale to validate the definitive transfer option.” Wrote the Club.

Officer, they saw it here first @ Lumaia_04 will be Cool until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣! ✍ The shone in the Puebla defense and we took advantage of the hot sale to validate the definitive transfer option # LaFranjaQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/87TvE80jJe – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 28, 2021

Maia played only 8 games between Liga and Liguilla, only 3 as a starter, accumulating 387 minutes, which earned him to stay at the club.

