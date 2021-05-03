Liga MX: Club Puebla seals its direct pass to Liguillas after drawing against Santos Laguna

With a score of 0-0, the team led by Larcamón reached 28 units and placed third in the table, beating Rayados on goal difference, while Saints awaits his rival for the playoffs.

In the first few minutes, Puebla he was saved from the goal after a double header that hit the crossbar and was taken off the goal line. With great intensity, but with many fouls, both teams demanded their goalkeepers, but they failed to open the scoring.

For the second half, the two teams kept looking for victory; however, the surprise was the inactivity of Santiago Ormeño, who did not have minutes. In the end, very few actions in the second 45 minutes, distributing points.

With this result, Puebla secured its direct pass to the quarterfinals, while the Santos Laguna team awaits a rival, which will be decided with the result between Pumas and Club América.