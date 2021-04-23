Liga MX: Club Puebla mocks Pumas and their fans prior to the J16 match

The Pumas of the UNAM will visit the Puebla Strip in the final stretch of the Guardians tournament 2021 of the Liga MX, match that will signify the first time that the Cuauhtémoc Stadium opens its doors to the public since the beginning of the Pandemic.

While Puebla is experiencing a great moment in football, against Pumas, they received great news and that is that they will be able to count on their fans, who are dying to see their team at a great time.

Given this, the Poblano Club did not miss the opportunity to mock their rival in turn, the Pumas de la UNAM and their fans.

“Now I am going to sound like your uncle but it is to take care of yourselves and we all take care of ourselves. More important information for tomorrow, my Enfranñados! Ahhhh and don’t forget to bathe. ” Wrote the Club.

The Pumas fans are often the victim of this type of joke that, without a doubt, coming from the Puebla Club itself, caused controversy on social networks.