Liga MX: Club Puebla makes Fernando Aristeguieta official as a reinforcement for Ap21

The Puebla Strip made official the signing of the Venezuelan striker, Fernando Aristeguieta, who arrives from Mazatlán FC, after a season in the Sinaloa port team.

In social networks, the team made official the arrival of the forward, who will have the task of replacing the loss of Santiago Ormeño, the new reinforcement of León.

“The Captain and scorer of the Vinotinto comes to reinforce the Puebla forward Welcome to #LaFranjaQueNosUne, @Feraristeguieta! Take out the arepas to celebrate, children of your Enfranjadísima!”. The Club wrote,

Aristeguieta, a 29-year-old forward, scored 3 goals in the 2021 Guardians, a tournament where he played 15 games, 11 of them as a starter.

His best tournament was signed at Morelia when he dispatched with 6 goals in the Apertura 2019, reaching the semifinals.

