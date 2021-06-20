Liga MX: Club Puebla is reinforced with Raúl Castillo for the 2021 Apertura Tournament

The directive of the Puebla Strip within the MX League, would be close to tying as his new reinforcement the footballer Raúl Castillo for the Opening Tournament 2021, from Cancun FC in Liga de Expansión MX.

According to different media in Mexico, the Mexican midfielder would be tied to reinforce the team of Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón for next season.

Raúl Castillo plays as a midfielder and is only 20 years old, while the previous campaign saw action in a total of 14 games in which he scored only 1 goal.

With this signing, the Argentine Nicolás Larcamón’s team seeks to strengthen its midfield, after the loss of very important elements that have come out to reinforce other teams from the same Liga MX.

Welcome to Puebla de la Franja, Raúl Castillo! You broke it in the lower ranks of Pachuca and also in Cancun FC, it’s time to do it with La Franja. Come on, Raúl! # SomosBlanquiazules pic.twitter.com/dmdxj1XHJM – Blanquiazules MX (@BlanquiazulesMX) June 20, 2021

