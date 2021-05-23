Liga MX: Club Puebla ‘excited’ the fans with emotional video prior to the second leg

The Puebla Strip and Santos Laguna will define the rival of the Cruz Azul Machine at the end of Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the second leg of the semifinals to be held in the Cuauhtémoc stadium.

Faced with the difficult scenario presented on the global scoreboard, the Puebla team of Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón has raised the spirits of his faithful fans on social networks prior to the return game against the Warriors.

Through Twitter, the angelópolis box released a video where the former footballer and current Fox Sports commentator, Alberto Garcia Aspe, recounts the second leg of the semifinals between Puebla and Santos in 2001, where they stayed close to the feat with images of the matches in this tournament that have come from behind and overcome the adverse score.

“” I think they can take that big step that we couldn’t in 2001 “, @ betogarciaaspe8.” People have to go to support to death. “If you come to Cuauhtémoc today, WATCH THIS VIDEO. If you will support from a distance, GO THIS VIDEO ALL WITH #LaFranjaQueNosUne “, they wrote.

It should be noted that the Puebla Strip needs to beat Santos Laguna by a difference of three goals or more without receiving to advance to the final of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX; in case of receiving, it is necessary to defeat them by more than four annotations.

