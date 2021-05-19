Liga MX: Club Puebla does not have any pressure against Club Santos affirms Juan Segovia

The footballer of Club Puebla, Juan Pablo Segovia He confessed that his team will enjoy the remainder of his participation in the Closing 2021, the defender affirmed that his team has the responsibility to reach the final, but not the pressure against the teams that are in the semifinals.

“We do not have pressure, we do have a great responsibility, we work in a club that gives us many things to be well, we are having a good time, what I can say to the little ones is that they enjoy the moment, like when they were children, one that She is older, she realizes those things, where she fought from, all those people who were able to accompany us on a day-to-day basis, we just have to enjoy and know that we are here for a reason, get rid of that pressure that does not exist and jump onto the field as we have been doing it “.

Segovia stressed that dreaming of reaching the Final is part of the goal of the group led by Nicolás Larcamón.

“Dreaming is part of life, in this sport, in this game, everyone does it, the reality is that when I arrived one always dreams, from the first day, to achieve important things, when illusions are renewed it is part of life , get excited and know that we also have what, we are deserving of this but the most important thing is that we are not satisfied with this “.

Segovia acknowledged that humility has brought Puebla afloat and they hope to preserve the illusion in the Semifinals against Santos.

“Ever since I arrived we had other objectives, the club, the people, journalism, but we always had our feet on the ground, with that important humility that led us to where we are now, I always say the same thing, who does not touch play and it takes him 5 or 10 minutes he does it to the maximum, that is shown on a day-to-day basis, we stay in our circle, we are not very interested in this moment and we have to continue with the work “.

