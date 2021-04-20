Liga MX: Club Puebla confirms the return of the fans to the Cuauhtémoc stadium vs Pumas

After approval by the state government, the Puebla Strip has confirmed the authorization by the health authorities and Liga MX for the reopening of the Cuauhtémoc stadium for the game against the Pumas de la UNAM on matchday 16.

Through a statement disseminated on their social networks, the board of the Puebla team reported that it will allow 30% of the property’s capacity and the process for the purchase of game tickets against the University students.

“The Puebla Club informs that the match of Day 16 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium against Pumas, has been authorized by the corresponding government authorities and by Liga MX to be carried out with the opening of 30 percent of the total capacity of the property, following the necessary health measures “.

“With the enthusiasm that generates us to reconnect with our fans at home in a healthy and responsible way, we are working together with the health authorities for the safe opening of the stadium, so that on the day of the game, in addition to requesting to the public the adherence to the sanitary protocols inside and outside the enclosure, free COVID-19 detection tests will be carried out randomly to some of the attendees “.

“The sale of digital tickets will be made through superboletos.com and at official Super Boletos points of sale, under the following calendar: Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 April, exclusive pre-sale for subscribers and stalls owners (two tickets per card As of Thursday 22 will begin the sale to the general public, the cost of the tickets can be consulted in the official social networks of the club, “says the statement.

The Puebla Strip has secured its place in the final phase in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX and will seek to stay in the direct league positions receiving the visit of the UNAM Pumas on matchday 16.