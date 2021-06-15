Liga MX: Club Puebla confirms the permanence of Israel Reyes for the Apertura 2021

Following the recent casualties of Santiago Ormeño Y Omar Fernandez, the Puebla Strip has calmed the spirits of its loyal fans by announcing the permanence of defender Israel Reyes heading to the Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the Puebla team issued a statement confirming that they have renewed the 21-year-old Mexican defender’s contract for the next three seasons in Liga MX.

“Since the end of the tournament, there was not a day that they did not ask me to give this news. Today, I confirm them @ IsraelReyesrom1 signs with #LaFranjaQueNosUne until! The future of the Enfranjada defense”, they wrote.

Defender Israel Reyes participated in 15 official matches with the Puebla Strip in the Closing tournament 2021, 13 of them as a starter, to add 1,216 minutes on the pitch and no goals scored.

