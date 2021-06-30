in Football

Liga MX: Club Puebla boasts the prices of tickets for the Apertura 2021 and the fans destroy it

The Puebla Strip has prepared a surprise for all its faithful fans for the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when informing the division of ticket prices at the Cuauhtémoc stadium depending on the rival to face.

Through Twitter, the camotero group spread the image where it divides the teams depending on the popularity and hierarchy in Mexican soccer, where the presence of Rayados from Monterrey in category C.

After this publication, the reactions and comments from the fans of Liga MX were immediate, tearing apart the accommodation of the category of clubs by the Puebla Strip.

