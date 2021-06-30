Liga MX: Club Puebla boasts the prices of tickets for the Apertura 2021 and the fans destroy it

The Puebla Strip has prepared a surprise for all its faithful fans for the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when informing the division of ticket prices at the Cuauhtémoc stadium depending on the rival to face.

Through Twitter, the camotero group spread the image where it divides the teams depending on the popularity and hierarchy in Mexican soccer, where the presence of Rayados from Monterrey in category C.

After this publication, the reactions and comments from the fans of Liga MX were immediate, tearing apart the accommodation of the category of clubs by the Puebla Strip.

The @ClubSantos of 3rd category hahaha they already wanted it for a weekend that’s why they collide with the stops while walking – Hector Valenzuela (@ Hector010881) June 29, 2021

Hey, don’t suck. The 9th cost us an egg, so that they continue to put the shield on us with 8. – Blue ones (@ Blue ones4) June 29, 2021

Dear Uncle Puebla, I inform you that this is the Cruz Azul shield, with nine stars, even if it costs you more work, okay? pic.twitter.com/B9GtPVJwL9 – (@ av17axel2) June 29, 2021

Pachuca category B and Rayados in C? Who does this? – ⚡️ (@ brianrs777) June 29, 2021

Xq tigres is not in group D? – Hiram Cuevas de Leon (@hicuevas) June 29, 2021

They disarmed the entire Weyes squad and they want you to go see them with those prices. – Chago Mtz (@ ChagoMtz88) June 29, 2021