Liga MX: Club Puebla announces two new casualties towards the Apertura 2021 tournament

After they announced that the extreme Salvador Reyes It is his third loss at the club, the Puebla Strip has announced that the defender Maximilian Perg and the side Arturo Paganoni they will no longer continue on the team for him Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the Puebla team led by coach Nicolás Larcamón announced that the Uruguayan and Mexican defenders are the new casualties in the institution for the following season.

“Today we have to say goodbye but not without first thanking them for their effort and dedication and Thank you for defending #LaFranjaQueNosUne and leaving it where it deserves to be! Success in your career, Maxi Perg and Arturo Paganoni!”

Defender Maximiliano Perg participated in 62 official matches in all competitions with the Puebla Strip in two seasons; while the winger Arturo Paganoni played 19 games in three tournaments at the club.

