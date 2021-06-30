Liga MX: Club Puebla announces the arrival of Ricardo Zayas to the board

The directive of the Puebla Strip within Liga MX, informed the incorporation of Ricardo Zayas Gallardo as his new Managing Director of the institution, facing the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

To our noble hobby and public opinion. The Puebla Club informs that Ricardo Zayas Gallardo has been appointed as the new general director of the institution, “was the message from Club Puebla.

It was through the social networks of the Camotero team, which officially announced the arrival of this manager, who has extensive training in the field of football business, so he hopes I achieved important things.

Ricardo Zayas has received a Master’s degree in Football Business and Administration from the Johan Cruyff Institute, and he also holds the title of Technical Director of the National School of Technical Directors of the FMF.

