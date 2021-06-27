Liga MX: Club Puebla announces its new ‘reinforcement’ for the Apertura 2021

The Puebla Strip continues to arm itself for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League both at the level of low and high after the great Clausura 2021, but not only on the field, but outside it and thus they announced their new ‘ reinforcement ‘on their social networks.

Puebla announced its new sponsor for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, which is boletomóvil through their official social networks, where they welcomed him for the next championship.

Also read: Charlotte Caniggia, from Acapulco Shore, shows off her rear in a garment of thread

“We also reinforced ourselves off the field! Welcome to #LaFranjaQueNosUne, @boletomovil RT if you already need the INFO of the Franjabono. “, He indicated.

For now, Puebla apparently would already have Fernando Aristeguieta tied up to reinforce the lead in substitution of Santiago Ormeño for the Apertura 2021, who went to León.

Nicolás Larcamón would be waiting for more reinforcements for Puebla for the following season, although at the moment they have already announced the arrival of various players such as Ramón Juárez, Pablo Parra among others.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content