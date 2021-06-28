Liga MX: Club Puebla already has a date to announce Fernando Aristeguieta as reinforcement

The Puebla Strip already has Fernando Aristeguieta tied up as reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League according to various information from Mazatlán FC, and even the camotero team would already have a date to announce him as its new attacker after the loss of Santiago Ormeño to the Leon Club.

As revealed by Pepe Hanan, Puebla would announce Fernando Aristeguieta tomorrow as their new reinforcement for the 2021 Opening of the MX League, after Nicolás Larcamón requested it to reinforce the offensive part of the sweet potato squad.

In addition, La Franja expects to present its new sponsor and also reveal who will be the replacement of Rodrigo Incera in the position of General Director, which will be announced tomorrow through a press conference.

I anticipate the press conference of my President Manuel ‘Chompiras’ Jiménez tomorrow.

1) Official announcement of the arrival of @boletomovil

2) Confirmation of the arrival of the Venezuelan Aristeguita to the ranks of @ClubPueblaMX

3) Name of Incera’s substitute

☑️ – Pepe Hanan Budib (@pepehanan) June 27, 2021

In the Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Mazatlán FC Fernando Aristeguieta played 15 games where he managed to score three goals, accounting for 61% of the total minutes, of the squad that was led by Tomás Boy.

