Liga MX: Club Pachuca will feature Luis Chávez vs Atlético San Luis

Los Tuzos del Pachuca have sent the appeal request to remove the expulsion suffered by midfielder Luis Gerardo Chávez against Santos Laguna, on matchday 16 in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

The League MX Arbitration Commission released the resolution at the request of the Hidalgo team led by the Uruguayan coach Paulo pezzolano on the red card that the Mexican midfielder received.

In the disciplinary report disseminated on his social networks, he has revealed that the appeal has proceeded and midfielder Luis Gerardo Chávez is eligible for the Tuzos del Pachuca in the next game.

“The Disciplinary Commission publishes the report of players and members of the Technical Corps sanctioned after the activity of Day 16 of the Guard1anes 2021 League BBVA MX Tournament”.

“It is worth mentioning that the investigation request by the Pachuca Club of Liga MX, in relation to the expulsion of the player Luis Gerardo Chávez Magallón, proceeded, so that the soccer player is enabled to play with his squad the next Matchday” says the statement.

