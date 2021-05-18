Liga MX: Club Pachuca ‘turns on’ the first leg vs Cruz Azul, opening an old wound (VIDEO)

Los Tuzos del Pachuca and Cruz Azul Machine will write the first 90 minutes of the semifinal tie in Liga MX, in the present Closing tournament 2021 next Wednesday, May 19 at the Hidalgo stadium.

After leaving on the road at Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in the playoffs and at Eagles of America In the Quarterfinals, the Hidalgo team has warmed up the first leg by opening an old blue wound.

Through Twitter, the Bella Airosa team released a video mentioning the Sacred Rebaño and the Azulcremas, remembering the goal that gave them the first Liga MX title in their history against the de la Noria in the Winter 99 tournament in the Blue stadium.

“Time to cry again … From the emotion! It is forbidden to stop dreaming!” They wrote.

It should be noted that the final of the Winter 1999 tournament became the beginning of the MX League title drought for the Cruz Azul Machine and that the Tuzos del Pachuca will seek to extend it at the beginning of the semifinals.

