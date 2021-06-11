Liga MX: Club Pachuca makes the signing of Nico Ibáñez official

The Tuzos del Pachuca continue to build their team for the next Liga MX Apertura 2021 Tournament and this Friday, June 11, they made the signing of Nicolás Ibáñez official, as their new striker.

Through their social networks, the Tuzos presented Nico Ibáñez as their new reinforcement for next season, who comes from Atlético de San Luis, after being one of the best scorers in the Clausura 2021.

As has become customary, Pachuca carried out a dynamic to present their new striker, as they “put together” an eleven with their followers through Twitter, which was curiously missing a player.

“NICO: you are INCLUDED in this TEAM. Welcome # NicoIbañez! Here we all play! ”, Wrote the Tuzos, in a video where the new forward receives a very special welcome from the fans.

With the Potosino team, Nicolás Ibáñez played a total of 17 games in the Clausura 2021, in which he managed to get 10 annotations and an assist; Quite interesting data, because he was in one of the worst teams in Liga MX and he kept fighting for the scoring title.

