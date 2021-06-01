Liga MX: Club Pachuca makes the signing of Avilés Hurtado official

Los Tuzos del Pachuca continue to strengthen for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and this Monday, May 31, they made the striker official Aviles Hurtado, who comes from the Rayados del Monterrey.

Through a fun video on networks, where Oscar Murillo He launched a “challenge” to win the Pachuca shirt, the Tuzos presented Avilés as their second reinforcement, since the Colombian attacker was the “winner” of this dynamic.

“And they took out those prohibited by the Pachuca shirt! Murillo already has a winner of #ElRetoDeLaMuralla … “, wrote Pachuca in the video of Hurtado’s announcement.

“I am Avilés Hurtado and I am happy to return to Pachuca. Come on, Tuzos! ”Avilés declared in the video.

This will be the third time that Avilés Hurtado will play for the Tuzos, since in 2013 he arrived from Atlético Nacional to the Hidalgo team, to be loaned to the Jaguares de Chiapas in 2014 and return a year later to Pachuca.

