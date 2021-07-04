Liga MX: Club Pachuca makes the departure of Erick Aguirre official

After several days of rumors, the Tuzos del Pachuca made official this Saturday, July 3, the departure of Erick Aguirre, a couple of weeks before the start of the 2021 Liga MX Opening Tournament.

Through their social networks, Tuzos del Pachuca reported on the loss of Aguirre for the next championship, after five years in the institution, with an emotional video of some of his best moments.

“We have no more to say … @ Erickg_14! We wish you every success! “

In the same video, Erick Aguirre took the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans of the Hidalguense team, his teammates, the coaching staff and the board, thanking them for everything they have experienced since their arrival from Monarcas Morelia.

“I mainly make this video, with many mixed feelings, but I want to show my gratitude to those people who have always been with me through thick and thin. Mainly I want to thank all Grupo Pachuca, Professor Paulo Pezzolano and his coaching staff, props, goalkeepers, media team, and of course my colleagues “

“I learned a lot, I get the best of you because before excellent players and management, they are excellent people”

“I also want to express my gratitude to that tuza fans that, from the moment I arrived, I felt that appreciation and that support that is there at all times. For me it is a pride to have worn these colors “

