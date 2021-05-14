Liga MX: Club Pachuca gives its position on the incidents at the Hidalgo stadium vs América

The match between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Águilas del América became the protagonist of a strong invasion of the fans who were present at the Hidalgo stadium, which put the integrity of the players at risk.

Given this situation, the board of the Hidalgo team has revealed its position on the events that occurred in the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Azulcremas with a statement on social networks.

“Through the present, we declare that in relation to what happened last night at the end of the match at the Hidalgo stadium against Club América, we regret the events in which some fans who invaded the field were immersed.”

“Given the health contingency that we are still experiencing. We know the importance of the integrity of both our fans and team, as well as the rival, with whom we regret any inconvenience that has been generated.”

“We reaffirm our commitment and that is why the security measures and sanitary protocols will be carried out in a strict and punctual manner so that this does not happen again,” the statement said.

