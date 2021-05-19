Liga MX: Club Pachuca ‘apologizes’ for video of offense against Cruz Azul

A few hours before the series of Semifinals against Cruz Azul Machine In the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, the Tuzos del Pachuca board of directors offered an institutional apology addressed to the celestial team, due to the publication of a video that presumably would have offended the capital team.

Through an official statement, the Tuzos del Pachuca They assured that they never had, nor will they have, the intention of making fun of a rival team, offering apologies for the video that was published on their own social networks.

Also read: Club América: The real reason why Nicolás Castillo will not play with the Eagles

Official Communiqué of Pachuca:

Through the present, we declare that it has never been, nor will it be our intention to offend or mock the rival team. We sincerely apologize for the video posted on our social media ahead of tonight’s match, which in no way represents our philosophy. Today we face a great institution and hobby such as Cruz Azul, which we deeply respect for its invaluable history.

We know that the humility and work that characterize us and have reached our institution up to that point, is the key to being able to continue dreaming before the best teams that we face.

Together, the fans and the team, with the values ​​that distinguish us, let us continue in search of the goal.

The Pachuca fans claimed these apologies, arguing that the published video was not wrong and calling Cruz Azul fans “thin skin” for being offended by it.

Although the video that was being talked about was not specified, everything indicates that it was a piece where the Tuzos remembered the final won in the Winter of 1999 against Cruz Azul, with which they heated up tonight’s duel in the Semifinals.

In addition to that, Tuzos added a message in which they also scratched Chivas and Club América, mentioning that “The Mexican team did not appear and neither did the king of comebacks.

Also read: Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Probable lineups for the first leg of the Semifinals

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content