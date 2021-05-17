Liga MX: Club Pachuca advances to the semifinals in an exciting match against Club América

In a game filled with emotions, the team of Pachuca achieved his ticket to the semifinals despite falling 4-2, on the Azteca Stadium, against America club, The away goal was a factor that advanced with a 5-5 aggregate.

Club Pachuca took advantage of Club América’s deconcentration and after a pass from Aguirre to Romario Ibarra, Pezzolano’s team opened the scoring at minute 5; However, minutes later, after a controversial move, Fernando Guerrero scored a penalty, the same as Roger Martínez would score.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez gets emboldened and sends a challenging message to Liga MX

Ten minutes later, Luis Fuente turned on the volley ball and beat Ustaria to overcome the score, looking for another score to advance to the semifinals. For the second half, the game did not disappoint, since Roger Martínez excited the Aficoon with a goal from outside the area; However, later on, Pachuca was scored a penalty, which would be charged by Cabral, who would send the ball to the back of the net.

Also read: Liga MX: This was the emotional celebration of Carlos Hermosillo after the victory of Cruz Azul

The last minutes were intense after Leo Suárez’s goal from a free kick 15 minutes from time; however, after several header attempts, América failed to score the goal that will qualify them for the next round.