Liga MX: Club Necaxa suffers the loss of a young promise due to a serious injury

The Rayos del Necaxa have suffered the sensitive loss of midfielder Alejandro Andrade for the rest of the Closing tournament 2021 and all the Apertura when suffering a serious injury during the training of this day.

Through a statement, the hydrocalids medical team led by Mexican coach Guillermo Vázquez announced that the young promise of 19 years will be off the courts for the next eight months.

“Regarding the current situation of Alejandro Andrade, Club Necaxa informs: During a training session, our player was working hand in hand with his teammates, when Alejandro suffered a discomfort in his right leg, for which he had to abandon practice” .

“After having carried out the corresponding studies by the institution’s medical staff, the hydrocalid youth squad was diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament tear in the right knee and a lateral collateral ligament tear.”

“Andrade has already undergone surgery and today he began to carry out rehabilitation work waiting for him to be back in approximately 6 to 8 months, depending on his evolution,” says the medical report.

