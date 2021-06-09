Liga MX: Club Necaxa suffers a significant loss due to injury in the preseason

The Rayos del Necaxa have received the bad news that forward Daniel López suffered an injury during pre-season training ahead of the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through a statement released on social networks, the hydrocalids medical team led by coach Guillermo Vázquez announced that the 20-year-old Mexican attacker suffered a knee injury.

“About our player Daniel López, Club Necaxa informs: During training last Thursday, Daniel suffered a discomfort in his right knee, for which he had to abandon practice”.

#ReporteMédico about our player, Daniel López:

– ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) June 9, 2021

“After carrying out the corresponding studies by the Institution’s Medical Corps, the striker was diagnosed with a meniscal injury in his right knee.”

“López underwent surgery and will be beginning his rehabilitation in the next few days. The approximate recovery time is 3 to 4 weeks, depending on his evolution,” says the statement.

