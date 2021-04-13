Liga MX: Club Necaxa denies rumors about the sale of the club

Following rumors about the sale of 50 percent of the club to a group of investors, including the German footballer Mesut Ozil, the Rayos del Necaxa have come out to clarify this news on social networks.

Through a statement, the board of directors of the hydrocalid complex reported that the institution is not for sale but that talks with different investors are advanced to provide better income for the institution.

“In relation to the concerns caused by the rumors that have circulated in different media about a possible sale, we want to clarify that the Necaxa Club is NOT for sale.”

“Likewise, we are pleased to inform you that after a year of hard work and various meetings, we are very close to closing a historic strategic investment for our Club and Mexican Soccer,” says a part of the statement.

The Rayos del Necaxa are located in the last place of the general table at present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX with 10 units, practically, without possibilities of being able to accede to the playoffs.

