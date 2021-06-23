Liga MX: Club Necaxa confirms the signing of Luis García for the Apertura 2021 tournament

After confirming the arrival of the midfielder Alan Medina, the Rayos del Necaxa continues to add reinforcements in its squad towards the Opening tournament 2021 League MX after announcing the signing of forward Luis García.

Through Twitter, the hydro-warm team led by the coach Guillermo Vazquez gave the great welcome to the 28-year-old Mexican attacker after his passage in the Expansion League MX with the Atlantean Iron Colts.

“We welcome Luis García, who joins the Rayos for the Apertura 2021 tournament,” they wrote.

Forward Luis García will live his first experience in Liga MX with Rayos del Necaxa in the Apertura 2021 tournament, after his time at the Colts de Hierro del Atlante in the 2020-2021 season in the Liga de Expansión MX.

