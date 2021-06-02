Liga MX: Club Necaxa confirms Luis Quintana as its reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

After the UNAM Pumas confirmed that he will no longer continue in the team, defender Luis Quintana has become the new reinforcement of the Rayos del Necaxa in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the hydro-warm team spread the message where they welcome the 29-year-old Mexican defender who arrives from the university team in final transfer.

“Finalist of @LigaBBVAMX on 2 occasions and with more than 100 games in the maximum circuit, Luis Fernando Quintana arrives at the Rayos for # Apertura2021. Welcome, @ LFQuintana4!”, They wrote.

It should be noted that the defender Luis Quintana arrives at the Rayos del Necaxa after playing two games as a starter with the UNAM Pumas in the Clausura 2021 tournament to add 113 minutes on the field of play.

