Liga MX: Club León’s directive is committed to the continuity of its squad in this Opening 2021

The sporting director Rodrigo Fernandez Club León within the MX League, acknowledged that the board seeks to give continuity to the base of the squad, despite the arrival of Ariel Holan in the face of Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: Chivas: They discover an alleged corruption network with Guadalajara players

We try not to move a lot as we have been doing in recent years, maintain a base in the squad, make very few movements and continue doing what León has been doing for many years “, were the words of Rodrigo Fernández.

The manager of the Panzas Verdes spoke in an interview for ‘Radio Fox Sports’, where he made it clear that despite the arrival of a new coach after the departure of Ignacio Ambriz, they seek to continue with the same basis as in recent years.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Rodrigo Fernández also highlighted in this interview that they continue to seek to continue with their offensive football, so the Argentine Ariel Holan knows that they will have few signings and agrees with it.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content