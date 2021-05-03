Liga MX: Club León would recover several players for the Repechage vs Toluca FC

The León Club concluded the 2021 Clausura of the MX League in sixth place in the general table with 26 points, just two points behind the Rayados de Monterrey who finished in fourth place and obtained the last pass to the Liguilla directly, so La Fiera will have to face the Red Devils of Toluca in the Repechage of the contest to stay in the fight to revalidate his title.

However, the team led by Ignacio Ambriz has had several casualties in recent weeks and for the game against Toluca it will already be able to have several players who have not been available for various reasons, however, it will not be able to have Fernando Navarro and Luis Montes who, due to injury and sanction respectively, will not be in that match.

According to information from Juan Carlos Cartagena of TUDN, the Lion may have four players back for the playoff against Toluca, such as Tesillo, Santiago Colombatto, ‘Avión Ramírez’ and ‘Tico’ Joel Campbell, they would return and would be headlines.

For now, León has the advantage that it will play against Toluca at home and will already be able to have several players to form a starting eleven as competitive as possible to face a transcendental match and qualify the big party of Mexican soccer to defend its qualification.

It should be remembered that León got into the direct league positions momentarily by winning at home by a score of 2-1 to the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, however, he did not depend on himself and will play the repechage.

