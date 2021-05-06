Liga MX: Club León would have closed its first reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The León Club would have already tied its first reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, which would be Santiago Colombato, who came on loan to the whole of La Fiera from the Sint-Truidense of Belgium.

According to information revealed by César Luis Merlo, the Lion would have already made valid the purchase option for Santiago Colombato for the 2021 Opening, after having it on loan in this 2021 Closing.

Also read: Concachampions: Former Rayados figure is present in the return game vs Columbus Crew (PHOTO)

As detailed in the information, the Lion promised to pay a total of one million dollars to the whole of Belgium Sint-Truidense, when the clause was 1.5 million euros.

Santiago Colombato has played nine games this season where he has scored a goal in 44% of the minutes played.

For now, León will play the repechage against Toluca in search of a pass to the 2021 Clausura League of Liga MX.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content