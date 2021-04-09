Liga MX: Club León with a full squad to face Atlas

Club León has begun to lift on the final stretch of the tournament and has gotten into the eight in the general table, just five units away Santos Laguna, who is in fourth place, a position that grants the last direct ticket to Liguilla.

For that reason, those led by Ignacio Ambriz, they know that they are forced to win before the surprise of the tournament, we talk about Atlas, who is fifth and is one point reaching the box of ‘La Comarca’, so they know that it is an important match against a direct rival in that fight.

Despite playing midweek against Toronto FC in the Concacaf Champions League, Ambriz released the squad list that he will travel to Guadalajara to play tomorrow.

‘La Fiera’ has a full squad for this game, except for the absence of Gigliotti, whose situation with the club has already been explained. The game will be played at the Jalisco Stadium at 5:00 p.m. Mexico City.