Liga MX: Club León will have a stadium with 50% capacity against the Red Devils of Toluca

The Club de los Esmeraldas del León, who have already opened the Stadium for the regular phase, will increase the capacity for the match against the Red Devils of Toluca in the repechage and instead of the usual 30%, they will have a half-filled Nou Camp.

This was announced by the Fox Sports journalist, Paco Montes, who revealed that the Guanajuato Club has already been given authorization to open its stadium to 50%.

“The @clubleonfc has been authorized to open the # EstadioLeón to 50% of its capacity, for the duel on Sunday against @TolucaFC”. Wrote.

León will receive the Red Devils of Toluca in the repechage match for a ticket to the big party of Mexican soccer.

In addition to León, Atlas and Chivas, in case the Flock can go to the league, they will also increase their capacity for the eliminatory matches.

