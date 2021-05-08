Liga MX: Club León wants to reinforce Santi Ormeño, he would steal it from Pachuca and Chivas

According to information revealed by Paco Montes of Fox Sports, Club León would have the Mexican striker of Puebla in its sights Santiago Ormeño to reinforce its lead for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, where Chivas has already raised its hand for the Mexican striker as well as the Tuzos del Pachuca.

As detailed in the information, León would already be in negotiations with Puebla to obtain the services of Santiago Ormeño for the following season, so the fight would be between the two teams of Grupo Pachuca.

“@Clubleonfc, while competing in this # Guard1anes2021, is already thinking about its assembly for the next campaign and is in negotiations to take over the services of the @ClubPueblaMX forward, @santorme @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX.”

Santiago Ormeño has scored nine goals in this Liga MX 2021 Clausura with Puebla and has provided an assist in 79% of the minutes played. La Franja managed to qualify directly for the Liguilla of the tournament together with Cruz Azul, Club América and Rayados de Monterrey.

It should be noted that Ricardo Peláez, director of Chivas, would be very interested in Ormeño’s arrival in Guadalajara, but the price of the Aztec attacker from Puebla would be unaffordable for the Flock, so Pachuca would have the advantage for the ‘9’ of La Stripe.

