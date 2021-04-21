Liga MX: Club León revealed details of Fernando Navarro’s injury

Fernando Navarro, player of the Esmeraldas del León, had to go out of exchange in the match of Day 15 of the Closing Tournament 2021 against the Braves de Juárez, after suffering a severe knee injury.

Through an official statement, the Fierce He reported that Fernando Navarro He suffered a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, so a new study will be carried out in the coming days to determine the time he will be off the court.

“Fernando Navarro underwent medical studies after yesterday’s match between León and Juárez, presenting a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.”

“In the next few days a new evaluation will be scheduled to determine his definitive treatment.

We wish a speedy and successful recovery to our dear colleague. Strength, Navarro! “

Although the estimated time that Navarro will be out of activity was not revealed, it is expected that he will miss the last matches of the regular phase, against Mazatlán and Querétaro, in addition to the playoff.

