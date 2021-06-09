Liga MX: Club León presents its pre-season calendar prior to the Champion of Champions

The Club Leon commanded by Ariel Holan within the MX League, officially presented their preseason matches for their participation in the Champion of Champions, in addition to the start of the Opening Tournament 2021.

The Panzas Verdes team that started its preseason last Monday in the city of Pachuca, already knows their 4 friendly matches that they will have before facing Cruz Azul for the “Champion of Champions” trophy.

The first match will be against Leones Negros on June 19, then they will face Atlético Morelia on June 26, and then face 2 Liga MX teams such as Necaxa on July 3 and Atlético San Luis on July 10. of July.

Three days before the start of the Club León preseason, now under the command of Argentine Ariel Holan, they already hope that the reinforcements Elías Hernández and Omar Fernández will be integrated in the next few days.

