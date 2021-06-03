Liga MX: Club León makes the signing of Elías Hernández official

The Esmeraldas del León began to strengthen for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament and this Wednesday, June 2, the squad of the Fierce made the hiring of Elijah Hernandez.

Through their social networks and true to their style, the Esmeraldas announced the hiring of Elías with a quite original dynamic, since the Mexican midfielder congratulated the birthday boys in a surprise video.

The “Patrolman” Elías Hernández returns to León after being crowned champion in the 2021 Clausura Tournament with the Cruz Azul Machine, after beating Santos Laguna in the final.

After five years with the Fiera, Elías Hernández left the Machine in 2018 and after three years, he will return with the Esmeraldas as the first reinforcement for the next season.

In this last tournament, Elías played a total of 15 matches with the celestial team, of which four were as a starter. The “Patrolman” managed to add a total of 440 minutes of play and got two scores.

